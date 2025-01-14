Ceasefire in Gaza: Deal Closer Than Ever, Negotiations Intensify

Efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal in Gaza intensified on Tuesday, as negotiators gathered in Qatar to iron out critical details. Participants described the likelihood of agreement as unprecedentedly close, although no official outcome was confirmed six hours into the discussions.

Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari of Qatar's foreign ministry noted ongoing work on the final text. U.S. involvement under President Biden remains pivotal, with Hamas indicating talks are in the final phases. Islamic Jihad's senior delegation is also joining the last round of discussions.

Anticipated outcomes include freeing hostages, pausing aggression, boosting aid, and potentially mitigating broader Middle Eastern conflict. However, ongoing fighting continues, and achieving peace remains complex, exacerbated by the upcoming transition to a new U.S. administration under Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)