Left Menu

Controversy Looms as 'Har Ghar Naukari' Job Fair Sparks Political Tensions

A contentious job fair in Delhi drew attention as accusations flew between political rivals. Allegations arose against BJP's Parvesh Verma for violating election codes with an NGO-backed event. Held at Pant Marg, the fair faced scrutiny with voters' IDs being mandated, raising concerns amidst upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:34 IST
Controversy Looms as 'Har Ghar Naukari' Job Fair Sparks Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

In Lutyens' Delhi, the 'Har Ghar Naukari' job fair, allegedly organized by an NGO, stirred controversy as long lines of job seekers gathered outside a Pant Marg bungalow. The event, held against political tensions, was accused of violating the model code of conduct.

The fair, linked to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, faced backlash from AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Election officials had previously instructed authorities to prevent such gatherings, citing possible election code violations just before the February 5 assembly polls.

Despite the political uproar, over 150 participants queued up to attend the event, with organizers mandating voter IDs and other documents. The NGO, Rashtriya Swabhiman, maintained the fair's private status, leading to further questions about its conduct and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025