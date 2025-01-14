Controversy Looms as 'Har Ghar Naukari' Job Fair Sparks Political Tensions

In Lutyens' Delhi, the 'Har Ghar Naukari' job fair, allegedly organized by an NGO, stirred controversy as long lines of job seekers gathered outside a Pant Marg bungalow. The event, held against political tensions, was accused of violating the model code of conduct.

The fair, linked to BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, faced backlash from AAP's Arvind Kejriwal. Election officials had previously instructed authorities to prevent such gatherings, citing possible election code violations just before the February 5 assembly polls.

Despite the political uproar, over 150 participants queued up to attend the event, with organizers mandating voter IDs and other documents. The NGO, Rashtriya Swabhiman, maintained the fair's private status, leading to further questions about its conduct and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)