Political Scapegoating: Karad Family Alleges Manipulation

Walmik Karad, an adviser to NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, finds himself amidst a storm of political intrigue. His wife, Manjiri Karad, alleged on Tuesday that her husband is being used as a scapegoat for others' political gains.

Karad was arrested in connection with a windmill extortion case, possibly linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Manjiri joined her mother-in-law in a protest outside the Parli police station in Beed district, proclaiming his innocence.

Manjiri Karad accused Bajrang Sonawane, NCP (SP) MP, of threatening her husband's life post-elections. She also mentioned other political figures allegedly exploiting her husband to discredit ministers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)