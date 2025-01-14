Political Scapegoating: Karad Family Alleges Manipulation
Walmik Karad, an aide to politician Dhananjay Munde, has been allegedly targeted for political ambitions. Arrested in connection with a windmill extortion case linked to a murder, his wife, Manjiri Karad, accuses politicians of using him as a scapegoat. She claims political threats were made against her husband.
Walmik Karad, an adviser to NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, finds himself amidst a storm of political intrigue. His wife, Manjiri Karad, alleged on Tuesday that her husband is being used as a scapegoat for others' political gains.
Karad was arrested in connection with a windmill extortion case, possibly linked to the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Manjiri joined her mother-in-law in a protest outside the Parli police station in Beed district, proclaiming his innocence.
Manjiri Karad accused Bajrang Sonawane, NCP (SP) MP, of threatening her husband's life post-elections. She also mentioned other political figures allegedly exploiting her husband to discredit ministers in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
