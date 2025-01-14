Iraq and Britain Forge Lucrative Trade and Defence Partnership

Iraq and Britain unveiled a substantial trade and defence deal valued at up to 12.3 billion pounds, according to a joint statement from their respective prime ministers. This agreement, announced after talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and British leader Keir Starmer, represents a significant boost to bilateral relations.

The trade package features a prominent 1.2-billion-pound project involving the integration of British power transmission systems for an electrical grid connection between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, a 500-million-pound investment focuses on upgrading the Al-Qayyarah air base in northern Iraq, showcasing the diverse scope of the deal.

A major component of the agreement is a UK-led consortium's water infrastructure initiative in southern and western Iraq, aiming to provide clean water and reflecting a boost in British exports. Furthermore, the defence deal is set to enhance bilateral military ties, promoting a new era of security cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)