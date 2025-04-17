Left Menu

PFC Consulting Limited Launches Three SPVs for Power Transmission

PFC Consulting Limited, a subsidiary of PFC, has formed three special purpose vehicles to enhance power transmission infrastructure. These SPVs will be tasked with transmission projects aimed at improving connectivity for renewable energy and regional systems. Successful bidders will develop these projects post bidding process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned PFC has announced that its subsidiary, PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL), has established three special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for power transmission projects.

Mansaur I RE Transmission Ltd. aims to augment transformation capacity and execute line bays at Mandsaur for renewable energy connectivity. Meanwhile, Vindhyachal Varanasi Transmission is set to boost inter-regional transmission to alleviate the load on the Vindhyachal-Varanasi direct current line.

Morena I SEZ Transmission Ltd. will work on a transmission system to evacuate power from renewable energy projects in the Morena SEZ. These entities will be handed to successful bidders post the competitive bidding process. PFCCL is appointed as the bid process coordinator by the Ministry of Power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

