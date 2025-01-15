Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Faces Senate Scrutiny

In a highly charged confirmation hearing, Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for Secretary of Defense, encountered fierce opposition from Senate Democrats who questioned his qualifications.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, faced allegations of inexperience, past opposition to women in combat, and personal misconduct, including drunkenness and financial mismanagement.

Senator Jack Reed and others expressed deep concerns, and though Hegseth received backing from key Republicans, his confirmation is not guaranteed amidst a slim Senate majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)