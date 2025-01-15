Left Menu

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Faces Senate Scrutiny

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, faced intense scrutiny during his confirmation hearing. Accusations of inexperience, opposition to women in combat, and personal misconduct were highlighted. Despite Republican support, his confirmation is uncertain due to a slim Senate majority and strong Democratic opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:00 IST
In a highly charged confirmation hearing, Pete Hegseth, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for Secretary of Defense, encountered fierce opposition from Senate Democrats who questioned his qualifications.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, faced allegations of inexperience, past opposition to women in combat, and personal misconduct, including drunkenness and financial mismanagement.

Senator Jack Reed and others expressed deep concerns, and though Hegseth received backing from key Republicans, his confirmation is not guaranteed amidst a slim Senate majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

