U.S. Treasury Reports $87 Billion December Deficit Amid Fiscal Challenges

The U.S. government reported an $87 billion budget deficit for December, partly due to a scheduling change in benefit payments, according to the Treasury Department. This adjusted figure caps a historic $711 billion deficit for the initial three months of the 2025 fiscal year.

In its final budget evaluation before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office, the Treasury disclosed that the October-December 2025 deficit rose by 39% compared to the previous year, escalating to $711 billion from $510 billion. The increase is attributed to rising expenditures and a slight dip in revenue.

For December, the deficit reduced by $51 billion due to the benefit calendar shift, compared to a $129 billion deficit in December 2023. Monthly receipts increased by 6% to $454 billion, while recorded expenditures fell by 3% to $541 billion.

