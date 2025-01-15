Israeli Minister Optimistic About Gaza Hostage Deal
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed optimism that the government would back a Gaza hostage deal despite opposition from nationalist parties. Speaking in Rome, Saar emphasized his belief in gaining majority government support for the agreement if negotiations succeed.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed confidence on Tuesday regarding government support for a potential Gaza hostage deal. Despite facing significant resistance from hardline nationalist factions within the coalition, Saar remains optimistic about achieving backing.
During a press conference held in Rome alongside Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Saar stated his belief that a majority in the government would favor the deal if terms are agreed upon for the hostages held in Gaza.
The progress of negotiations remains uncertain, but Saar's statements highlight a possible shift in the Israeli government's stance on the hostage issue, emphasizing diplomacy despite internal political challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu's Budget Battle: Coalition Challenges Amid Economic Strain
New Paths in Austrian Politics: A Possible Coalition with the Freedom Party
U.S. Banks Retreat from Climate Coalition: A Fossil Fuel Reversion?
Austrian Coalition Talks in Turmoil
Christian Stocker Steps Up as OVP Leader Amidst Coalition Breakdown