Israeli Minister Optimistic About Gaza Hostage Deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed optimism that the government would back a Gaza hostage deal despite opposition from nationalist parties. Speaking in Rome, Saar emphasized his belief in gaining majority government support for the agreement if negotiations succeed.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed confidence on Tuesday regarding government support for a potential Gaza hostage deal. Despite facing significant resistance from hardline nationalist factions within the coalition, Saar remains optimistic about achieving backing.

During a press conference held in Rome alongside Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Saar stated his belief that a majority in the government would favor the deal if terms are agreed upon for the hostages held in Gaza.

The progress of negotiations remains uncertain, but Saar's statements highlight a possible shift in the Israeli government's stance on the hostage issue, emphasizing diplomacy despite internal political challenges.

