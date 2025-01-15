Israeli Minister Optimistic About Gaza Hostage Deal

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed confidence on Tuesday regarding government support for a potential Gaza hostage deal. Despite facing significant resistance from hardline nationalist factions within the coalition, Saar remains optimistic about achieving backing.

During a press conference held in Rome alongside Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Saar stated his belief that a majority in the government would favor the deal if terms are agreed upon for the hostages held in Gaza.

The progress of negotiations remains uncertain, but Saar's statements highlight a possible shift in the Israeli government's stance on the hostage issue, emphasizing diplomacy despite internal political challenges.

