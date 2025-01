Hegseth's Contentious Pentagon Nomination: A Battle on Many Fronts

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense, endured fierce questioning from Democrats at his confirmation hearing. Allegations of misconduct, including a 2017 sexual assault claim and financial mismanagement, were highlighted, but did not shake Republican support.

Hegseth, known for opposing women in combat roles, walked back his stance, emphasizing merit-based evaluations for military leadership. Despite controversies, he secured support from Republican Senator Joni Ernst, crucial to his potential confirmation.

The hearing spotlighted culture war issues over geopolitical challenges, with Hegseth pledging to instill a 'warrior culture.' His confirmation faces a narrow Senate vote, reminiscent of past contentious appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)