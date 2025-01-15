Left Menu

Australian PM Vows Action Over Ukraine Captive's Fate

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promises strong measures if harm has come to Oscar Jenkins, an Australian taken prisoner by Russia while fighting for Ukraine. Australian authorities are urgently seeking clarification on Jenkins' condition, amid reports of his death. Potential actions include diplomatic expulsions and enhanced sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 07:46 IST
  Country:
  • Australia

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared that his government will implement the 'strongest action possible' should evidence emerge that Russia has harmed Oscar Jenkins, an Australian national captured while fighting for Ukraine. Albanese's statement underscores the gravity with which Australia is treating reports of Jenkins' potential death since being taken prisoner.

Video footage shared on social media last December showed Jenkins, a Melbourne school teacher, in military attire being interrogated and mistreated by Russian captors. In response to these developments, Australian officials have been actively seeking Russia's confirmation of Jenkins' status, reflecting a high degree of diplomatic concern over his wellbeing.

While Prime Minister Albanese refrained from specifying the exact nature of the government's response, analysts like Monash University's Zareh Ghazarian suggest it could include expelling Russia's ambassador, recalling the Australian ambassador from Moscow, or increasing sanctions on Russia. Despite its non-combat role, Australia has been a substantial donor to Ukraine, committing significant military resources since the conflict's outset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

