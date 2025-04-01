Tragedy in Detention: Teen's Death Underlines Palestinian Prisoner Plight

A Palestinian teenager, Walid Ahmad, has become the first minor to die in Israeli detention, raising serious concerns over the treatment of Palestinian prisoners. The 17-year-old, held for allegedly throwing stones, died after collapsing under unclear circumstances, with officials blaming worsening prison conditions in Israel.

His family believes Walid contracted amoebic dysentery from poor sanitary conditions inside the prison. Rights groups are demanding an investigation, worried about the systematic abuse and insufficient healthcare for detainees. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities have denied any systematic abuse but have acknowledged that prison conditions have worsened since the escalation of conflict.

Israel's National Security Ministry claims it has reduced detention conditions to deter attacks. Many prisoners, like Walid, are held in administrative detention without trial, sparking international condemnation. As the prison service probes the cause of Walid's death, his family mourns a loss that echoes the plight of hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli custody.

