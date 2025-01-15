South Korea's Political Tumult: Yoon's Impeachment Saga

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained within the presidential compound on Wednesday. Yoon expressed disdain for the anti-corruption agency, questioning its authority. However, he insisted that his compliance aimed to avert potential violence.

Yoon, the first sitting president apprehended in the country, had previously called for martial law on December 3, claiming it necessary due to the 'anti-state' opposition. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials moved Yoon to a detention center in Uiwang after hours of standoff and questioning.

The political landscape remains tense as investigators, working alongside police and military, have 48 hours to formally arrest Yoon on rebellion charges. If they fail, he will be released. The Constitutional Court's impending decision could either reinstate or permanently remove him from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)