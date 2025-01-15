Left Menu

South Korea's Political Tumult: Yoon's Impeachment Saga

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained in a law enforcement operation amid accusations of declaring martial law and attempted rebellion. His powers suspended after impeachment, the Constitutional Court is yet to decide his fate. The anti-corruption agency is investigating the charges against Yoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-01-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 09:19 IST
South Korea's Political Tumult: Yoon's Impeachment Saga
President Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained within the presidential compound on Wednesday. Yoon expressed disdain for the anti-corruption agency, questioning its authority. However, he insisted that his compliance aimed to avert potential violence.

Yoon, the first sitting president apprehended in the country, had previously called for martial law on December 3, claiming it necessary due to the 'anti-state' opposition. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials moved Yoon to a detention center in Uiwang after hours of standoff and questioning.

The political landscape remains tense as investigators, working alongside police and military, have 48 hours to formally arrest Yoon on rebellion charges. If they fail, he will be released. The Constitutional Court's impending decision could either reinstate or permanently remove him from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025