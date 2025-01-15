Kejriwal Faces Threats Amid New Legal Storm in Liquor Scam Case

New Delhi: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has expressed confidence in divine protection following intelligence reports of threats against him. Speaking to media while filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal calmly assured, 'God will save.'

Concurrently, the historical courtroom dynamics intensify as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs authorized the Enforcement Directorate for prosecuting Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The prosecution links them to the alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

Recent legal developments include a special PMLA court delaying charge framing against Kejriwal after he contested the trial's judicial authority over the matter.During this complex legal turn, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of missteps during the COVID crisis, alleging mismanagement at the expense of public welfare.

