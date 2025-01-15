Left Menu

Kejriwal Faces Threats Amid New Legal Storm in Liquor Scam Case

Arvind Kejriwal addresses alleged threats on his life ahead of Delhi elections, stating his faith in divine protection. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate receives sanction to prosecute him under the PMLA linked to a liquor scam, alongside ongoing court battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:09 IST
Kejriwal Faces Threats Amid New Legal Storm in Liquor Scam Case
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has expressed confidence in divine protection following intelligence reports of threats against him. Speaking to media while filing his nomination for the Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal calmly assured, 'God will save.'

Concurrently, the historical courtroom dynamics intensify as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs authorized the Enforcement Directorate for prosecuting Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The prosecution links them to the alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22.

Recent legal developments include a special PMLA court delaying charge framing against Kejriwal after he contested the trial's judicial authority over the matter.During this complex legal turn, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma criticized Kejriwal, accusing him of missteps during the COVID crisis, alleging mismanagement at the expense of public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025