Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP, Calls for Transparency in Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, during the inauguration of the party's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan', criticized the BJP for allegedly dominating Indian institutions. Gandhi accused that the Congress and other opposition parties are not only fighting the BJP but the Indian state itself, stating, "Do not think we are fighting a political organization called the BJP or RSS; the BJP and RSS have captured every institution of our country."

Gandhi expressed skepticism over the functionality of Indian institutions, particularly the media, alleging bias. He criticized the Election Commission, expressing dissatisfaction with its operations during the Maharashtra elections, particularly the addition of nearly one crore new voters in a short timeframe. He urged the Election Commission to display transparency and reveal the voters' list from the Vidhan Sabha election.

The Congress MP also accused the BJP of suppressing minority and backward caste voices, claiming the party aims to crush dissent and establish a one-man rule. He asserted Congress as the only party capable of opposing this agenda, citing its longstanding ideological roots. Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated the opening of Indira Bhawan, marking a fulfillment of a vision by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

(With inputs from agencies.)