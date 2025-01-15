Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Roadmap to Urban Prosperity: BJP Unveils Key Election Manifesto

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the BJP's Sankalp Patra for upcoming municipal elections, highlighting commitment to development through central government schemes. The manifesto promises to enhance citizens' living standards and boost urban growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing transparency and efficient governance.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Civic Polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday presented the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' at the state headquarters in Dehradun, ahead of the municipal polls slated for January 23. The blueprint showcases the party's vision for urban development and prosperity.

Dhami emphasized that this manifesto not only benchmarks the party's leadership and commitment but also reflects the central role envisioned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sankalp Patra outlines ambitious plans to elevate living standards across Uttarakhand by enhancing various initiatives like Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Highlighting the BJP-led state government's effort, Dhami mentioned ongoing initiatives to adopt central schemes effectively and upgrade city infrastructure. With the party holding significant influence in major municipal corporations, the focus shifts to securing mayoral seats in key cities and enhancing public facilities under BJP's governance.

