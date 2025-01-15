Russian Air Strike Targets Lviv's Infrastructure
A Russian air strike damaged two critical infrastructure facilities in Lviv, Ukraine's western region, according to the local governor. The attack targeted the Drohobych and Stryi districts. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported, but significant damage occurred.
A Russian air strike has severely impacted two critical infrastructure sites in Ukraine's western region of Lviv, as confirmed by the local governor on Wednesday.
The air strike specifically targeted facilities within the Drohobych and Stryi districts, leading to significant damage, though there were no casualties reported.
The attack marks another escalation in hostilities, affecting essential infrastructure and posing challenges for regional stability and recovery.
