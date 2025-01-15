Left Menu

New Democracy's Constantine Tassoulas Nominated for Greek Presidency

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has nominated Constantine Tassoulas, the parliament speaker from the New Democracy party, for the Greek presidency. The current president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, will complete her term in March. The parliament must vote for the next president by mid-February.

Updated: 15-01-2025 14:44 IST
  • Greece

In a significant political move, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has put forward Constantine Tassoulas, the parliament speaker, as the New Democracy party's candidate for the presidency. Tassoulas, a respected figure in Greek politics, could play a pivotal role in upcoming political matters.

The nomination comes as the current president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, approaches the end of her five-year term, which concludes in March. Sakellaropoulou has been a notable presence in the largely ceremonial role.

A parliamentary vote to elect the next Greek president is expected by mid-February, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership. Observers are keenly watching the proceedings as they unfold in the Hellenic Parliament.

