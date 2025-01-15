New Democracy's Constantine Tassoulas Nominated for Greek Presidency

In a significant political move, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has put forward Constantine Tassoulas, the parliament speaker, as the New Democracy party's candidate for the presidency. Tassoulas, a respected figure in Greek politics, could play a pivotal role in upcoming political matters.

The nomination comes as the current president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, approaches the end of her five-year term, which concludes in March. Sakellaropoulou has been a notable presence in the largely ceremonial role.

A parliamentary vote to elect the next Greek president is expected by mid-February, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership. Observers are keenly watching the proceedings as they unfold in the Hellenic Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)