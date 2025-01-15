Kejriwal's Excise Policy Saga: A Political and Legal Storm

The Union Home Ministry has approved the Enforcement Directorate's request to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy, officials announced on Wednesday.

The agency had previously filed charges against Kejriwal, who is currently out on bail, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging his involvement in a scheme during his tenure as chief minister. The recent approval comes as the Delhi Assembly elections approach.

Officials have also acquired similar sanctions for other accused, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The development follows a Supreme Court ruling mandating the process and is seen as significant ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)