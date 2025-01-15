Left Menu

Kejriwal's Excise Policy Saga: A Political and Legal Storm

The Union Home Ministry has granted the Enforcement Directorate sanction to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The move comes as Kejriwal, who is on bail, prepares to contest the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:01 IST
Kejriwal's Excise Policy Saga: A Political and Legal Storm
case
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has approved the Enforcement Directorate's request to prosecute former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy, officials announced on Wednesday.

The agency had previously filed charges against Kejriwal, who is currently out on bail, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging his involvement in a scheme during his tenure as chief minister. The recent approval comes as the Delhi Assembly elections approach.

Officials have also acquired similar sanctions for other accused, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The development follows a Supreme Court ruling mandating the process and is seen as significant ahead of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025