US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amidst Nuclear Tensions

The United States, on Wednesday, implemented new sanctions against Iran, as announced by the Treasury Department. This action follows President Donald Trump's recent statement about planned direct talks with Tehran regarding its nuclear agenda.

The sanctions target five Iranian entities and one individual for their role in supporting Iran's nuclear program, with the intention to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Among the designated are the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its subsidiary, The Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, aimed at hindering nuclear development.

President Trump's surprise announcement on Monday regarding US-Iran talks signaled potential diplomatic engagement, yet Iranian officials indicated the discussions would remain indirect. Trump warned of severe consequences should negotiations fail, underlining the escalating tension between the two nations.

