BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri Promises Change in Kalkaji Amidst Delhi Poll Battle

BJP MLA candidate Ramesh Bidhuri officially entered the fray for the Kalkaji assembly constituency elections on Wednesday, flanked by Union Minister and party leader Hardeep Singh Puri. In a statement to ANI, Bidhuri emphasized his commitment to tackling pressing local issues such as road connectivity, water shortages, and sewerage inefficiencies during his campaign.

Highlighting his mission, Bidhuri declared his candidacy as a means for Kalkaji's residents to reclaim their rights and liberate Delhi from what he termed 'AAP-da'. He pointedly criticized the challenges faced by Govindpuri and Kalkaji under the AAP governance over the past four years, pledging to bring these grievances to the forefront.

Prior to submitting his nomination, Bidhuri performed special prayers. Facing competition from AAP's Atishi and Congress' Alka Lamba, BJP leaders, including Hardeep Singh Puri, voiced their confidence in reclaiming Delhi. Puri predicted an end to 'AAP-da' on February 5, aligning with the BJP's vision of success.

Puri also scrutinized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's track record, accusing him of broken promises and pointing to financial inconsistencies, particularly in government expenditures on vehicles. He asserted that under the AAP, the Yamuna has suffered, air quality has deteriorated, and road conditions remained poor, undermining Kejriwal's credibility.

The upcoming Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with votes counted on February 8. The deadline for nominations is January 17, and the withdrawal of candidature ends on January 20. While the Aam Aadmi Party has filled all 70 seats, the BJP has announced 59 candidates, aiming to improve on its previous performance against the dominant AAP.

