Khaleda Zia's Acquittal: A Turning Point in Bangladeshi Politics

Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a 2008 corruption case. This decision enables her to participate in upcoming elections amidst political turmoil. Her son, Tarique Rahman, and others were also cleared of accusations, reversing previous high court verdicts. Bangladesh faces interim governance under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:40 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant legal development, Bangladesh's Supreme Court has acquitted former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia of corruption charges dating back to 2008. This ruling, which also cleared her son Tarique Rahman and several others, paves the way for Zia to re-enter the political arena.

The verdict overturns 2018 prison sentences handed down during Khaleda's rival, Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister. The political landscape of Bangladesh, dominated by the competing factions of Khaleda Zia's BNP and Hasina's former government, is poised for potential change.

With an interim government led by Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus in place, the BNP is advocating for general elections by August. This judicial victory is seen against the backdrop of Khaleda's ongoing health challenges and calls for political stability in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

