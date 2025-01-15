Tassoulas Nominated by Mitsotakis for Greek Presidency

In a significant political move, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated Constantine Tassoulas for the presidency. Tassoulas is the parliament speaker and a long-standing member of Mitsotakis' New Democracy party.

This nomination follows the impending end of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou's term in March, with an initial parliamentary vote set for January 25. Mitsotakis emphasized that Tassoulas' wide acceptance and political experience were key factors in his selection.

While New Democracy holds a majority, recent internal challenges have highlighted the need for unity. Opposition parties, including Syriza, have nominated Louka Katseli as an alternative, signaling a potential contest in parliament.

