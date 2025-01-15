Left Menu

Tassoulas Nominated by Mitsotakis for Greek Presidency

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has nominated Constantine Tassoulas, the parliament speaker from the New Democracy party, for the Greek presidency. This comes as current President Katerina Sakellaropoulou's term nears its end. The nomination aims to maintain political stability and unity within the ruling party.

15-01-2025
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: Wikipidea

In a significant political move, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated Constantine Tassoulas for the presidency. Tassoulas is the parliament speaker and a long-standing member of Mitsotakis' New Democracy party.

This nomination follows the impending end of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou's term in March, with an initial parliamentary vote set for January 25. Mitsotakis emphasized that Tassoulas' wide acceptance and political experience were key factors in his selection.

While New Democracy holds a majority, recent internal challenges have highlighted the need for unity. Opposition parties, including Syriza, have nominated Louka Katseli as an alternative, signaling a potential contest in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

