Palestinian Authority: Future Governance of Post-War Gaza

Palestinian PM Mohammad Mustafa emphasizes the Palestinian Authority must be the sole governing power in Gaza post-war. Amid near-ceasefire negotiations, governance remains key. Mustafa calls for continued pressure for a ceasefire and rejects any split from the West Bank. Israel opposes both Hamas and Palestinian Authority governance.

The Palestinian Authority intends to be the sole governing entity in Gaza post-conflict, stated Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Wednesday. With expectations rising for a deal to halt fighting and the return of Israeli hostages, Gaza's future governance remains a pivotal question in ongoing negotiations.

Speaking at a conference in Norway, Mustafa underscored the urgency of continuing pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza. He called for increased humanitarian aid for over two million people grappling with a dire crisis after 15 months of war. Mustafa insists that the Palestinian Authority is the only legitimate body to govern the Gaza Strip once the conflict subsides and opposed any separation from the West Bank.

Mustafa hailed Norway's recognition of a Palestinian state last year as crucial for a two-state solution, echoing international backing. Despite the rejection of Hamas and apprehensions about the Palestinian Authority by Israel, the PA, spearheaded by the Fatah faction, continues to face opposition from within, notably from Hamas, which ousted the PA from Gaza in 2007.

(With inputs from agencies.)

