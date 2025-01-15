Left Menu

Poland's EU Presidency Push: Fast-Tracking Ukraine's Membership

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to leverage Poland's EU presidency to expedite Ukraine's bid to join the European Union. This vow comes amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to address historical tensions between Poland and Ukraine. Tusk aims to break the standstill in the accession process.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced plans to use Poland's presidency of the European Union to advance Ukraine's EU membership quest. In a statement made in Warsaw, Tusk emphasized the need to break the existing standstill in the accession process alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting between the leaders was significant as it followed an agreement addressing one of the longstanding issues between Poland and Ukraine. Both nations have faced tension over the exhumation of Polish victims of World War II-era atrocities by Ukrainian nationalists.

Zelenskyy's visit to Poland marks a step forward in diplomatic relations, with Tusk committing to fast-track the accession process, thereby reinforcing Poland's role in shaping Europe's future political landscape.

