Pam Bondi Vows to End "Partisan Weaponization" of Justice Department

Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi, has committed to ending what she describes as the "partisan weaponization" of the U.S. justice system. Addressing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi pledged to uphold integrity and confidence within the Department of Justice.

Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, promised to prioritize critical issues such as violent crime, border security, and institutional reform. Despite her assurances, Bondi's ties to Trump and her lobbying history are under scrutiny, especially given her previous defense of Trump and work with Ballard Partners.

The nomination comes amidst Senate evaluations of Trump's cabinet choices, with Bondi's role—and the potential continuation of political influence over the Justice Department—under intense examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)