Pam Bondi Vows to End "Partisan Weaponization" of Justice Department
Pam Bondi, chosen by Donald Trump as attorney general, aims to eliminate the perceived partisan misuse of the U.S. justice system. She promises to restore trust and focus on significant issues like crime, border security, and justice reform. Her past lobbying ties and role in Trump's defense raise questions.
Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi, has committed to ending what she describes as the "partisan weaponization" of the U.S. justice system. Addressing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi pledged to uphold integrity and confidence within the Department of Justice.
Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, promised to prioritize critical issues such as violent crime, border security, and institutional reform. Despite her assurances, Bondi's ties to Trump and her lobbying history are under scrutiny, especially given her previous defense of Trump and work with Ballard Partners.
The nomination comes amidst Senate evaluations of Trump's cabinet choices, with Bondi's role—and the potential continuation of political influence over the Justice Department—under intense examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
