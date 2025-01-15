Left Menu

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd Announces Resignation Amid Political Tensions

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd will resign in March, wrapping up over 30 years in politics. Facing criticism from the Swiss People's Party and the FDP, Amherd decided it was time for change. Her departure comes after Die Mitte's president resigned, leading to speculation about her successor.

Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd has announced her resignation, effective at the end of March, according to a recent statement posted by the Swiss Parliament on X. Her departure signals a new chapter in the Swiss cabinet, with a successor to be elected in the upcoming spring session.

Amherd, who has dedicated more than three decades to politics—over 25 years of which were in executive roles—emphasized in her resignation letter the need to pass leadership to new talents. "These were challenging times with overlapping crises," she noted, reflecting on her tenure since joining the federal cabinet in 2019 and serving as the revolving president last year.

Amherd's decision follows mounting pressure from the Swiss People's Party, which criticized her focus concerning the Swiss army. The FDP echoed these sentiments, thanking her for her efforts but asserting that her successor should prioritize restoring the military's defense capabilities. Amherd's exit follows party leader Gerhard Pfister's resignation, fueling media speculation about potential replacements.

