Pam Bondi's Promise: A Politics-Free Justice Department

Pam Bondi, Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, assured the Senate Judiciary Committee she would not politicize the Department of Justice, addressing fears of it being weaponized under her leadership. She vowed to focus on prosecuting violent crime and protecting constitutional rights, despite her controversial past decisions.

Updated: 15-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:54 IST
Pam Bondi, chosen by Donald Trump to be the next U.S. attorney general, assured lawmakers on Wednesday that she would not let politics influence the Justice Department's operations, seeking to calm concerns over potential biases.

Facing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi rejected the idea of an 'enemies list' and committed to not targeting individuals for their political beliefs. She also criticized past Justice Department actions against Trump, claiming they showed partisan intent.

With Trump's imminent return to office, Bondi pledged to prioritize serious crime, uphold constitutional freedoms, and tackle issues at the border amid challenges regarding her prior lobbying activities and decisions not to investigate Trump University.

