Pam Bondi's Promise: A Politics-Free Justice Department

Pam Bondi, chosen by Donald Trump to be the next U.S. attorney general, assured lawmakers on Wednesday that she would not let politics influence the Justice Department's operations, seeking to calm concerns over potential biases.

Facing the Senate Judiciary Committee, Bondi rejected the idea of an 'enemies list' and committed to not targeting individuals for their political beliefs. She also criticized past Justice Department actions against Trump, claiming they showed partisan intent.

With Trump's imminent return to office, Bondi pledged to prioritize serious crime, uphold constitutional freedoms, and tackle issues at the border amid challenges regarding her prior lobbying activities and decisions not to investigate Trump University.

