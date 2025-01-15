Trump's Bold Steps: Reshaping the U.S. State Department

President-elect Donald Trump has initiated sweeping changes within the State Department, requesting the resignation of three senior career diplomats, according to sources. This move indicates potential deeper shifts within the diplomatic field as Trump prepares to assume office.

The diplomats affected, known for their service across multiple administrations, include Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat, and Alaina Teplitz. While political transitions often involve such changes, career professionals usually persist from one administration to the next. The request for their resignation emphasizes Trump's pledge to overhaul the so-called "deep state."

Trump's transition team maintains it's appropriate to align State Department staff with the president's vision of prioritizing American interests. This change mirrors past reshuffles under Trump's administration, which could reshape the department's structural dynamics significantly.

