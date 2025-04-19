Trump's Schedule F Shake-up: Reshaping Federal Workforce

In a bold move, President Donald Trump is set to reclassify 50,000 federal employees under the controversial Schedule F, drastically reducing their civil service protections. This adjustment, aimed at reinforcing accountability, aligns with the ambitious conservative Project 2025 blueprint for Trump's second term.

The proposal, expected to be officially documented in the Federal Register on Friday, echoes an executive order from the start of his presidency. Announcing the initiative on social media, Trump declared that workers obstructing presidential policy should be dismissed, pushing for a government run with business-like efficiency.

While administration officials support the change for improving workforce accountability, critics, including labor unions, argue it threatens the merit-based hiring system and worker rights. The measure, viewed as an attempt to consolidate power, has drawn significant concern from political adversaries and union leaders alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)