Seeds of Hatred Will Not Grow: Punjab's Stance on New Political Outfit

In the wake of a new political outfit formed by supporters of jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has deflected any sense of alarm, asserting that it is up to the people to determine its future.

The party, named 'Akali Dal- Waris Punjab De', was officially launched during the Maghi Mela in the Muktsar district. The announcement came with a 15-point resolution that declared Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh as the 'mukh sewadar' of the party.

Mann reiterated Punjab's history of overcoming attempts at sowing discord, affirming that the state's culturally rich soil, influenced by great Gurus and saints, is resilient against the growth of hatred and division.

(With inputs from agencies.)