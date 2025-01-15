An investigation released on Wednesday has shed light on the secretive 2024 hospitalization of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Sources reveal that Austin's quest for privacy played a key role in communication failures within the government. It comes to light that during this time, he was medicated in a way that could have impacted his cognitive functions while he retained full command.

The hospitalization followed prostate cancer surgery and was kept under wraps for several days, unbeknownst even to President Joe Biden and Austin's deputy, Kathleen Hicks, causing a significant political stir and calls from President-elect Donald Trump for Austin's dismissal.

The Pentagon's independent Inspector General highlighted that these taciturn measures led to a breach of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, as no notification was provided to relevant authorities about Austin's incapacitation. Key details including the exact medications administered remain undisclosed, although the Pentagon asserts no cognitive impairments were observed. Austin's hospitalization only became public knowledge on January 5, despite the significant governmental implications.

