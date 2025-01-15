Left Menu

Israel and Hamas Strike Landmark Deal Amidst Middle East Crisis

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza, exchanging hostages for prisoners, potentially ending a 15-month conflict. The deal, supported by Egyptian, Qatari, and U.S. mediators, follows intense violence initiated by Hamas and significant losses in Gaza, impacting Middle Eastern geopolitics.

In a significant breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have agreed to halt fighting in Gaza, trading Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. This deal, confirmed by an official to Reuters, could conclude a 15-month conflict that has destabilized the Middle East.

Negotiated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators with U.S. support, the agreement comes just before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The hostilities began when Hamas-led gunmen attacked Israeli communities in October 2023, resulting in over 1,200 casualties and more than 250 hostages. The ensuing Israeli military action in Gaza has left over 46,000 dead, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Trump, alongside his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and support from President Joe Biden's team, lobbied for swift action, demanding hostages' release. The hostage return could alleviate some public discontent in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over the security breach on Oct. 7. The conflict has also seen escalations with Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, influenced by Iran-backed groups. The negotiated deal follows the assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

