Serious Allegations Rock BJP: Gang-Rape Charges Against Haryana Leader

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij addressed grave allegations against State BJP Chief Mohan Lal Badoli, stating the party would note the charges with due seriousness. The allegations involve gang-rape accusations against Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal, who have been named in a police FIR following a woman's complaint.

According to the complainant, the incident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Kasauli, where she alleges the two men assaulted her in a hotel, made videos, and threatened her life to ensure her silence. The FIR outlines further intimidation at Mittal's residence in Panchkula. The accusations have fueled criticism, with Congress questioning the BJP's handling of the matter.

While the investigation unfolds, the woman's allegations have incited political upheaval, prompting calls for answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Badoli's position amid such serious charges. The case remains under investigation, with police moving forward under sections 376 D and 506 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)