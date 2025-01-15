Lalu Prasad's Mahagathbandhan: A New Ally in the Making?

RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared to open the door for former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras to join the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance led by Prasad's party. This development comes as Paras finds himself sidelined by the NDA, which favors his nephew Chirag Paswan.

Despite spending much of his time indoors due to old age and health issues, Prasad attended a feast at Paras's residence for Makar Sankranti. Echoing his political acumen, Prasad gave a cautious 'yes' when asked if the sidelined Paras might join the coalition comprising RJD, Congress, and the Left.

Paras, reflecting on his strained relations with the BJP-led NDA, noted his exclusion from their tally of Bihar constituents. While the NDA boasts of five partners including Chirag Paswan's faction, Paras remains uncounted. However, with a meeting scheduled for April, Paras hints at new political ventures for his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)