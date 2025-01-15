Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise: Manoj Tiwari Calls for Apology Over Anti-Purvanchali Remarks

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari condemned his party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla for making remarks against the Purvanchali community, urging an apology. AAP MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the issue, demanding accountability from all involved. Poonawalla plans a fast in protest against the accusations. Purvanchalis constitute a significant voter base in Delhi.

Updated: 15-01-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address controversial remarks made by BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, MP Manoj Tiwari condemned the statements against the Purvanchali community, demanding an apology from both his party and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Tiwari made a video appeal urging political decorum and sensitivity, emphasizing that members of all parties should avoid targeting individuals based on caste or community.

As tensions rise, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has criticized Tiwari's silence while declaring a protest, as Poonawalla begins a hunger strike claiming defamation by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

