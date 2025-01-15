Political Tensions Rise: Manoj Tiwari Calls for Apology Over Anti-Purvanchali Remarks

In a bid to address controversial remarks made by BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, MP Manoj Tiwari condemned the statements against the Purvanchali community, demanding an apology from both his party and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Tiwari made a video appeal urging political decorum and sensitivity, emphasizing that members of all parties should avoid targeting individuals based on caste or community.

As tensions rise, AAP MP Sanjay Singh has criticized Tiwari's silence while declaring a protest, as Poonawalla begins a hunger strike claiming defamation by AAP.

(With inputs from agencies.)