Ceasefire and Hostage Release: A New Dawn for Gaza

U.S. President Joe Biden proclaimed a significant breakthrough on Wednesday with the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. This development is expected to cease the ongoing conflict in Gaza and escalate humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians.

Biden, addressing the press at the White House, highlighted the 15-month duration of the regional suffering and emphasized the diplomatic efforts led by the United States, alongside Egypt and Qatar, in reaching the accord. The agreement promises not only an end to the hostilities but also the return of hostages to their families.

The White House statement underscored the intensive diplomatic negotiations leading to the deal, which is anticipated to bring much-needed relief and reunite families after prolonged captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)