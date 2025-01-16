Left Menu

Pam Bondi Vows Independence as Trump's Pick for Attorney General Faces Scrutiny

Pam Bondi, nominated by Donald Trump for attorney general, committed to not politicizing the Department of Justice while evading questions about pursuing investigations against Trump's critics. Although she pledges to tackle issues like crime and trafficking, concerns about her independence from Trump remain prominent among lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 01:49 IST
Pam Bondi Vows Independence as Trump's Pick for Attorney General Faces Scrutiny

Pam Bondi, chosen by Donald Trump to serve as attorney general, assured a Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that she would not misuse the U.S. Justice Department to target individuals based on their political affiliations. However, she avoided specific responses when questioned about investigating Trump's critics.

Bondi emphasized that no 'enemies list' would emerge under her leadership. While she portrayed herself as an unbiased prosecutor focused on tackling opioid crises and human trafficking, she refrained from dismissing potential probes into Trump's adversaries, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose prior investigations into Trump were dismissed.

As Democratic lawmakers expressed apprehension about Bondi's ability to maintain independence from Trump, Republican senators lauded her expected restoration of the department's credibility. Additionally, Bondi committed to prioritizing issues like violent crime, border security, and international threats while reviewing possible pardons related to the January 6 Capitol attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025