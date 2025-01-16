Pam Bondi Vows Independence as Trump's Pick for Attorney General Faces Scrutiny

Pam Bondi, chosen by Donald Trump to serve as attorney general, assured a Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that she would not misuse the U.S. Justice Department to target individuals based on their political affiliations. However, she avoided specific responses when questioned about investigating Trump's critics.

Bondi emphasized that no 'enemies list' would emerge under her leadership. While she portrayed herself as an unbiased prosecutor focused on tackling opioid crises and human trafficking, she refrained from dismissing potential probes into Trump's adversaries, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose prior investigations into Trump were dismissed.

As Democratic lawmakers expressed apprehension about Bondi's ability to maintain independence from Trump, Republican senators lauded her expected restoration of the department's credibility. Additionally, Bondi committed to prioritizing issues like violent crime, border security, and international threats while reviewing possible pardons related to the January 6 Capitol attack.

