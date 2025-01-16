Left Menu

Macron's Call for Gaza Ceasefire Respected

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the respect of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the need for a political resolution. He expressed relief for the people of Gaza following fifteen months of suffering and called for the release of hostages and rescue efforts for the Gazans.

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a public appeal on his verified X account, urging that the Gaza ceasefire agreement be respected. He stressed the crucial need for a political solution to address ongoing tensions in the region.

In his statement, Macron acknowledged the immense relief experienced by the people of Gaza following fifteen months of unjustifiable suffering. He emphasized the hope this development brings to hostages and their families awaiting resolution.

Macron's message was clear: hostages must be freed and the people of Gaza must be rescued. He called for continued efforts towards finding a sustainable political solution to ensure lasting peace.

