Macron's Call for Gaza Ceasefire Respected
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the respect of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, emphasizing the need for a political resolution. He expressed relief for the people of Gaza following fifteen months of suffering and called for the release of hostages and rescue efforts for the Gazans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
