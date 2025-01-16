Mike Pence to Unveil Global Election Insights at UBS Summit
Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the UBS Wealth Insights 2025 summit, focusing on U.S. elections' global impacts. His address will cover international relations, economic policies, and geopolitical dynamics. Pence's past with Trump and involvement in a Hong Kong trial are also highlighted.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is set to speak at the UBS Wealth Insights 2025 summit, addressing the international community just days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. The high-profile business conference will focus on the U.S. elections and its broader global implications.
In his speech, Pence plans to delve into international relations, economic policies, and geopolitical dynamics, offering an "insider view" into the U.S. elections as stated on the conference agenda's website. However, the event is client-exclusive and closed to the media, as confirmed by UBS.
Pence, who served as vice president during Trump's first term, has had a strained relationship with Trump since 2021. Notably, he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat and has not endorsed Trump since. His recent involvement is also noted in the trial of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who testified about Pence's previous support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
