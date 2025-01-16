Global Leaders React to Gaza Ceasefire
Global reactions to the newly established ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas feature calls for peace, regional stability, and humanitarian aid. World leaders express hope for a lasting resolution, focusing on human rights, a two-state solution, and the need for sustained humanitarian efforts in Gaza.
An international wave of relief followed Wednesday's announcement of a phased ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Leaders from across the globe have expressed their reactions to this pivotal development, highlighting its significance for both regional stability and humanitarian needs.
U.S. President Joe Biden declared the ceasefire as a pathway to a peaceful state for Palestinians, stressing its importance for regional peace, while his predecessor Donald Trump emphasized ensuring Gaza never becomes a terrorist haven again. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured the U.N.'s support for implementing the ceasefire and delivering critical humanitarian aid.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other global leaders underscored the importance of calm and a two-state solution as a way forward. The international community largely shares a unified message stressing the need for long-term peace and stability, with leaders pushing for a comprehensive adherence to the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Integration and Innovation: S-VYASA's New Campus Launched
The End of an Era: Kashmir's Integration and the Dawn of New Beginnings
Ajay Kumar Bhalla Takes Oath as Manipur Governor, Pledges Stability
Pakistan's Commitment to Combatting TTP: A Path to Socio-Economic Stability
Amit Shah Highlights Article 370's Impact on Kashmir's Integration