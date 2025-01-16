Global Leaders React to Gaza Ceasefire

An international wave of relief followed Wednesday's announcement of a phased ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Leaders from across the globe have expressed their reactions to this pivotal development, highlighting its significance for both regional stability and humanitarian needs.

U.S. President Joe Biden declared the ceasefire as a pathway to a peaceful state for Palestinians, stressing its importance for regional peace, while his predecessor Donald Trump emphasized ensuring Gaza never becomes a terrorist haven again. Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured the U.N.'s support for implementing the ceasefire and delivering critical humanitarian aid.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other global leaders underscored the importance of calm and a two-state solution as a way forward. The international community largely shares a unified message stressing the need for long-term peace and stability, with leaders pushing for a comprehensive adherence to the agreement.

