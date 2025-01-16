Election Commission Pushes for Accountability in AI Campaigning
The Election Commission has advised political parties to promote transparency in the use of AI-generated content for campaigning. Guidelines require proper labeling of synthetic content and disclaimers for campaign ads. The move aims to curb misinformation and safeguard electoral trust.
In response to the growing use of artificial intelligence in political campaigning, the Election Commission has issued new guidelines aimed at fostering transparency and accountability. On Thursday, political parties were advised to ensure any AI-generated or digitally enhanced content is clearly labeled.
The advisory specifies that images, videos, and audio generated or significantly altered by AI technologies should be labeled with notations like 'AI-Generated' or 'Synthetic Content.' Political parties are also required to include disclaimers wherever synthetic content is used in campaign advertisements or promotional materials.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed concerns about deep fakes and misinformation potentially undermining trust in electoral processes. This follows guidelines set during the last Lok Sabha elections on the ethical use of social media platforms.
