Vanuatu's Early Election Amidst Crisis

In a strategic move to avoid a no-confidence vote, Vanuatu held a snap general election after Prime Minister Charlot Salwai chose to dissolve parliament two years ahead of schedule.

The election was overshadowed by the aftermath of a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake last month, which left 14 dead and thousands displaced, particularly affecting Port Vila, the capital.

With polls closed, the nation waits for the results, as 217 candidates vie for 52 parliamentary seats. The frequent political shifts are seen as detrimental to policy focus during a time when Vanuatu faces debt challenges exacerbated by losing EU visa-free access.

