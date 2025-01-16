Left Menu

Vanuatu's Early Election Amidst Crisis

Vanuatu held a snap election to avoid a no-confidence vote during political instability. The election follows a destructive earthquake. Counting votes for 52 parliamentary seats is ongoing. Vanuatu's debt and loss of EU visa-free access complicate matters. Frequent elections distract from policy focus and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:37 IST
Vanuatu's Early Election Amidst Crisis
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic move to avoid a no-confidence vote, Vanuatu held a snap general election after Prime Minister Charlot Salwai chose to dissolve parliament two years ahead of schedule.

The election was overshadowed by the aftermath of a devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake last month, which left 14 dead and thousands displaced, particularly affecting Port Vila, the capital.

With polls closed, the nation waits for the results, as 217 candidates vie for 52 parliamentary seats. The frequent political shifts are seen as detrimental to policy focus during a time when Vanuatu faces debt challenges exacerbated by losing EU visa-free access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025