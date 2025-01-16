Left Menu

US Consulate Set to Open in Bengaluru: A Diplomatic Milestone

The long-awaited US Consulate in Bengaluru is set to open on January 17, announced by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. This development is a result of the efforts by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. It will be the fifth US Consulate in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:47 IST
US Consulate Set to Open in Bengaluru: A Diplomatic Milestone
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited US Consulate in Bengaluru is finally becoming a reality and will start operating on January 17, according to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. The announcement was made online, marking a significant milestone for the city.

Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, crediting them for realizing this crucial diplomatic development. He shared his thanks with Jaishankar by gifting him the traditional sweet, Mysore Pak.

This new consulate will address a longstanding demand from Bengaluru residents, who previously had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for United States visa services. Once operational, it will be the fifth US consulate in India, streamlining visa processes for thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025