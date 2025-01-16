US Consulate Set to Open in Bengaluru: A Diplomatic Milestone

The long-awaited US Consulate in Bengaluru is finally becoming a reality and will start operating on January 17, according to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. The announcement was made online, marking a significant milestone for the city.

Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, crediting them for realizing this crucial diplomatic development. He shared his thanks with Jaishankar by gifting him the traditional sweet, Mysore Pak.

This new consulate will address a longstanding demand from Bengaluru residents, who previously had to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for United States visa services. Once operational, it will be the fifth US consulate in India, streamlining visa processes for thousands.

