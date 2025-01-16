Imran Khan Resists Deals Amidst Political Crisis in Pakistan
Incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected making any deals with the military to secure release, positioning himself against Nawaz Sharif's approach. Khan criticized the treatment of political prisoners and highlighted Pakistan's dire economic situation, emphasizing the need for a government that the public trusts. He intends to engage international human rights organizations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned ex-premier, has firmly stated he will not negotiate with the military for his release, drawing a line between himself and Nawaz Sharif, who previously left Pakistan in self-imposed exile following deals with military leaders.
Khan criticized the treatment of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party workers, alleging inhumane conditions and torture under military custody. He plans to bring these issues to international human rights platforms, urging a response to alleged legal violations affecting political prisoners.
Addressing Pakistan's economic challenges, Khan pointed to plummeting foreign investments and rising unemployment, attributing them to a lack of trust in the nation's stability. He called for leadership that commands public confidence, asserting that economic recovery is impossible without adherence to law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake Identity Fiasco: Man Poses as Human Rights Commission Chairman
Human Rights Experts Call for Renewed Commitment to Building an Inclusive and Sustainable Future
Human Rights Advocate Urges Elon Musk to Champion Uyghur Cause
UN Human Rights Committee Holds Australia Accountable for Offshore Detention of Asylum Seekers
Nahid Taghavi's Joyous Return: A Symbol of Human Rights Advocacy