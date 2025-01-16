Imran Khan Resists Deals Amidst Political Crisis in Pakistan

Imran Khan, Pakistan's imprisoned ex-premier, has firmly stated he will not negotiate with the military for his release, drawing a line between himself and Nawaz Sharif, who previously left Pakistan in self-imposed exile following deals with military leaders.

Khan criticized the treatment of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party workers, alleging inhumane conditions and torture under military custody. He plans to bring these issues to international human rights platforms, urging a response to alleged legal violations affecting political prisoners.

Addressing Pakistan's economic challenges, Khan pointed to plummeting foreign investments and rising unemployment, attributing them to a lack of trust in the nation's stability. He called for leadership that commands public confidence, asserting that economic recovery is impossible without adherence to law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)