Gaza Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Agreement Snags

In the aftermath of a recently announced ceasefire, Gaza's Health Ministry has reported that Israeli airstrikes resulted in at least 72 fatalities. This figure only captures victims transported to two hospitals in Gaza City, suggesting the actual toll may be higher.

Typically, both Israeli and Palestinian forces have escalated attacks before ceasefires come into effect, each side seeking to display power. This time is no different, with hostilities intensifying as the world watches.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited a 'last-minute crisis' with Hamas as a hurdle to securing the ceasefire agreement. The deal, backed by US President Joe Biden and facilitated by Qatar, aims to end hostilities and secure the freedom of hostages, potentially winding down a protracted conflict that has reverberated across the globe.

