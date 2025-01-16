Gaza Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Agreement Snags
Gaza's Health Ministry reports 72 deaths from Israeli strikes after a ceasefire deal was announced. Ceasefire delays arise due to a 'last-minute crisis' with Hamas, stalling Israeli approval. The deal aims to release hostages and pause a 15-month conflict that has fueled global unrest.
In the aftermath of a recently announced ceasefire, Gaza's Health Ministry has reported that Israeli airstrikes resulted in at least 72 fatalities. This figure only captures victims transported to two hospitals in Gaza City, suggesting the actual toll may be higher.
Typically, both Israeli and Palestinian forces have escalated attacks before ceasefires come into effect, each side seeking to display power. This time is no different, with hostilities intensifying as the world watches.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited a 'last-minute crisis' with Hamas as a hurdle to securing the ceasefire agreement. The deal, backed by US President Joe Biden and facilitated by Qatar, aims to end hostilities and secure the freedom of hostages, potentially winding down a protracted conflict that has reverberated across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden Addresses Potential Terror Link Between New Orleans and Vegas Incidents
Biden Awards Presidential Citizens Medal to Key Figures in Democracy Defense
Biden's Block on Nippon Steel Deal Sparks U.S. National Security Debate
Biden Blocks $15 Billion Nippon Steel Acquisition of US Steel
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel, Sparking Political Controversy