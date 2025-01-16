Left Menu

Gaza Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Agreement Snags

Gaza's Health Ministry reports 72 deaths from Israeli strikes after a ceasefire deal was announced. Ceasefire delays arise due to a 'last-minute crisis' with Hamas, stalling Israeli approval. The deal aims to release hostages and pause a 15-month conflict that has fueled global unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:23 IST
Gaza Conflict Escalates Amid Ceasefire Agreement Snags
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In the aftermath of a recently announced ceasefire, Gaza's Health Ministry has reported that Israeli airstrikes resulted in at least 72 fatalities. This figure only captures victims transported to two hospitals in Gaza City, suggesting the actual toll may be higher.

Typically, both Israeli and Palestinian forces have escalated attacks before ceasefires come into effect, each side seeking to display power. This time is no different, with hostilities intensifying as the world watches.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited a 'last-minute crisis' with Hamas as a hurdle to securing the ceasefire agreement. The deal, backed by US President Joe Biden and facilitated by Qatar, aims to end hostilities and secure the freedom of hostages, potentially winding down a protracted conflict that has reverberated across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025