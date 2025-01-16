Expectations vs. Reality: Trump's Second Term Economic Challenges

As President-elect Donald Trump gears up for his second term, everyday economic challenges remain a significant concern for American households. According to a recent AP-NORC survey, only a small fraction of Americans are confident in Trump's ability to lower costs in essential areas such as groceries, housing, and health care.

The survey reveals that while about three in ten Americans express some confidence in Trump's economic policies, many remain skeptical. Despite Trump's campaign promises to tackle inflation and create jobs, general optimism among the public is limited, including within his Republican base.

Moreover, health care remains a particularly challenging area for Trump. The survey indicates that a mere two in ten Americans trust him to manage health care costs effectively. This skepticism extends across various policy areas, reflecting tempered expectations as Trump prepares to assume office once again.

