Kushner's Luxury Albanian Island Resort Gains Strategic Investor Status

The Albanian government has granted strategic investor status to a company tied to Jared Kushner for a luxury resort on the Mediterranean's Sazan Island. This project is part of a broader Balkans investment involving 1.4 billion euros. The initiative promises jobs, sparking both local economic hopes and environmental concerns.

The Albanian government has given the green light to a luxury resort project on Sazan Island, granting strategic investor status to a firm associated with Jared Kushner.

The plan, approved by the Strategic Investment Committee led by Prime Minister Edi Rama, involves a 45-hectare development with an estimated 1,000 new jobs.

While the project offers economic promise, it faces environmental and cultural challenges, especially among critics concerned about its impact on the local ecosystem and historical sites.

