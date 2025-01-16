Escalating Protests Shake Serbia After Tragic Canopy Collapse

A driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd during a student-led protest in Serbia, leaving a young woman seriously injured. The protests have been ongoing since the fatal canopy collapse in November, which claimed 15 lives. The incident has intensified public displeasure with the government.

After hitting the protester, the driver fled the scene in downtown Belgrade. The woman was injured as she was thrown onto the vehicle's roof before falling to the ground, resulting in head injuries. She was hospitalized in stable condition, according to local media.

Serbian police have apprehended the driver and charged him with attempted murder. The protests reflect broader dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's rule, with citizens demanding accountability for the canopy collapse and denouncing corruption in infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)