Left Menu

Escalating Protests Shake Serbia After Tragic Canopy Collapse

A driver injured a young woman while ramming into a student-led protest crowd in Serbia, sparking wider outrage. This incident highlights tensions following a deadly canopy collapse that killed 15 people, deepening anti-government sentiments and criticism towards President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:48 IST
Escalating Protests Shake Serbia After Tragic Canopy Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd during a student-led protest in Serbia, leaving a young woman seriously injured. The protests have been ongoing since the fatal canopy collapse in November, which claimed 15 lives. The incident has intensified public displeasure with the government.

After hitting the protester, the driver fled the scene in downtown Belgrade. The woman was injured as she was thrown onto the vehicle's roof before falling to the ground, resulting in head injuries. She was hospitalized in stable condition, according to local media.

Serbian police have apprehended the driver and charged him with attempted murder. The protests reflect broader dissatisfaction with President Aleksandar Vucic's rule, with citizens demanding accountability for the canopy collapse and denouncing corruption in infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025