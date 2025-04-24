Left Menu

Empowering Innovation: Cisco and Nasscom Foundation Recognize Student-Led Start-Ups

Cisco and Nasscom Foundation honored ten student-led start-ups from the 7th cohort of its CSR initiative, thingQbator, at Neovation 2025. Chosen from over 1,367 submissions, these start-ups offer innovative solutions in fields like healthcare and IoT. The event underscores a growing trend of student-driven, tech-based solutions for societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:05 IST
Empowering Innovation: Cisco and Nasscom Foundation Recognize Student-Led Start-Ups
thingQbator's top 10 startups awarded. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cisco, in collaboration with Nasscom Foundation, celebrated pioneering student-led start-ups during the 7th cohort of the thingQbator initiative at the Neovation 2025 gathering. Selected from an impressive pool of 1,367 applications, these inventive teams have transformed their ideas into sustainable prototypes and scalable businesses, significantly addressing issues in healthcare, waste management, transportation, and public infrastructure.

With a mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities, thingQbator offers mentorship and a platform for students to convert concepts into viable projects. The 7th cohort saw the engagement of 3,734 students, with 125 teams advancing to the prototyping phase and receiving 1,233 hours of mentorship. These efforts have resulted in impactful solutions tackling real-world problems.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer at Cisco India and SAARC, highlighted the initiative's role in India's evolving innovation scene. Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the surge in youth-driven innovation. Among the top projects recognized, Ad Aqua focuses on water accessibility, while Riverant aims at river pollution. This initiative reflects Cisco's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025