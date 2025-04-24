Empowering Innovation: Cisco and Nasscom Foundation Recognize Student-Led Start-Ups

Cisco, in collaboration with Nasscom Foundation, celebrated pioneering student-led start-ups during the 7th cohort of the thingQbator initiative at the Neovation 2025 gathering. Selected from an impressive pool of 1,367 applications, these inventive teams have transformed their ideas into sustainable prototypes and scalable businesses, significantly addressing issues in healthcare, waste management, transportation, and public infrastructure.

With a mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities, thingQbator offers mentorship and a platform for students to convert concepts into viable projects. The 7th cohort saw the engagement of 3,734 students, with 125 teams advancing to the prototyping phase and receiving 1,233 hours of mentorship. These efforts have resulted in impactful solutions tackling real-world problems.

Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer at Cisco India and SAARC, highlighted the initiative's role in India's evolving innovation scene. Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the surge in youth-driven innovation. Among the top projects recognized, Ad Aqua focuses on water accessibility, while Riverant aims at river pollution. This initiative reflects Cisco's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)