Empowering Innovation: Cisco and Nasscom Foundation Recognize Student-Led Start-Ups
Cisco and Nasscom Foundation honored ten student-led start-ups from the 7th cohort of its CSR initiative, thingQbator, at Neovation 2025. Chosen from over 1,367 submissions, these start-ups offer innovative solutions in fields like healthcare and IoT. The event underscores a growing trend of student-driven, tech-based solutions for societal challenges.
- Country:
- India
Cisco, in collaboration with Nasscom Foundation, celebrated pioneering student-led start-ups during the 7th cohort of the thingQbator initiative at the Neovation 2025 gathering. Selected from an impressive pool of 1,367 applications, these inventive teams have transformed their ideas into sustainable prototypes and scalable businesses, significantly addressing issues in healthcare, waste management, transportation, and public infrastructure.
With a mission to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students, especially those in tier 2 and 3 cities, thingQbator offers mentorship and a platform for students to convert concepts into viable projects. The 7th cohort saw the engagement of 3,734 students, with 125 teams advancing to the prototyping phase and receiving 1,233 hours of mentorship. These efforts have resulted in impactful solutions tackling real-world problems.
Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer at Cisco India and SAARC, highlighted the initiative's role in India's evolving innovation scene. Jyoti Sharma, CEO of Nasscom Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the surge in youth-driven innovation. Among the top projects recognized, Ad Aqua focuses on water accessibility, while Riverant aims at river pollution. This initiative reflects Cisco's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative future for India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's First Agentic AI Hackathon: A Milestone in AI Innovation
AI fuels workplace innovation, but only for right minds and roles
Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Powerhouse of Potato Innovation
Telangana Governor Boosts Innovation and Community Efforts with Strategic Grants
Delhi's Power Surge: Meeting Demand with Innovation