DeSantis Appoints Ashley Moody as Rubio's Successor

In a strategic political move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday the appointment of Ashley Moody, the current state attorney general, to fill the Senate seat soon to be vacated by Marco Rubio.

Senator Rubio is preparing to assume his new role as the U.S. Secretary of State after being selected by President Trump as America's top diplomat.

Rubio's anticipated resignation is scheduled for January 20, coinciding with the start of Trump's presidential term. This transition marks a significant shift in Florida's political landscape.

